Taking its inspiration from Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” video, Point Park University will host ”Thrillerama,” a Halloween-themed fundraiser, at 6 p.m. Oct. 29 in Market Square in downtown Pittsburgh.
The event is open to members of the community, downtown residents, and businesses, as well as students and faculty. Sponsorship costs to participate in the video are $500 person; individuals or companies can also sponsor an individual or student to participate in the video for $500. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Point Park University students.
For more information, or to register for the event, visit thrillerama.info.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.