Contemporary Christian artist Amy Grant will come to The Palace Theatre in Greensburg for one performance Friday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m.
Grant, the first contemporary Christian artist to have a platinum record and hit No. 1 on the pop charts, has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide. Her chart performance has also been consistent throughout her career, boasting six No. 1 hits, 10 “Top 40” Pop singles, 17 “Top 40” Adult Contemporary tracks and multiple Contemporary Christian chart-toppers.
She’s received 6 Grammy Awards and 26 Dove Awards, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a star on the Music City Walk of Fame. Additionally, she was recently inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in Nashville.
In 2016, Grant celebrated the 25th anniversary of her smash hit “Baby Baby” with a worldwide release of a new version of the song featuring recording artist Tori Kelly. She also released “Tennessee Christmas” in October 2016, her first all-new Christmas album in nearly 20 years.
Stepping out from behind her guitar, Grant found herself hosting the NBC prime time series “Three Wishes” in 2005, bringing her into millions of living rooms across America every Friday night. The people she met and stories she collected proved to be great inspiration for creating new music and even writing a book. Two years later, Grant’s first book, “Mosaic: Pieces of My Life So Far,” was published. She continues to share her stories with audiences all over the country as a keynote and inspirational speaker.
Tickets are $38, $48, $58, $68 and $98. They can be purchased online at www.thepalacetheatre.org or by calling 724-836-8000.
