Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park is celebrating 18 years of providing frights in the area and will celebrate with new, in-person, additions to the park this year.
The Uniontown attraction opened in 2004 and has grown from a small family business into a festival-sized park consisting of seven themed areas and an array of Halloween season offerings.
"Live events are coming back after the true horrors of 2020, and we’re ready to provide more entertainment than ever to the region," says Aidan Finnegan, partner and creative director. "The entertainment industry took a huge hit last year, but like any true horror movie character, Halloween events really fought to stay alive.”
Due to COVID-19, the physical experience of Haunted Hills Estates was closed in 2020, but the terror manifested in a virtual manner that was offered to fans who needed their horror fix.
“Our virtual horror experience, co-developed by Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park and my other company, Aurora Interactive LLC, was hugely successful,” Finnegan said. “We had several hundred participants from seven countries participate, and the demand for a sequel was so high, we bought it back for a two-week follow up experience this past winter, which expanded upon the themes of the first one.”
After feeling the full effects of the pandemic, Finnegan said he's excited to welcome back in-person guests.
“People are finally starting to feel comfortable attending events again, and just in time to celebrate our 18th anniversary,” Finnegan said. “We’re bringing it this year."
The park’s creative team has added new walk-through sections to their fan-favorite attraction, “The House,” a decaying mansion where visitors get to explore a previously-uninhabited section of the sprawling building’s basement, and a new chainsaw-pit area as they scream through a longer, more terrifying labyrinth.
Another attraction is a sci-fi themed facility known as “Experiment 31: In Darkness," where a horrifying lightning storm has knocked out the facility's central power system. Guests must find their way through as it sporadically loses power and escaped test subjects and mutants straight out of an 80’s sci-fi horror film wreak havoc.
Upon entering the park, visitors will find a wide array of activity in The Midway, the park’s entertainment hub where patrons can take advantage of several Halloween-themed photo ops for their social-media pages.
The Midway also offers roaming performers, a “Haunt Shoppe” stocked with macabre merchandise, a concession stand with a wide variety of offerings, axe throwing courtesy of Mountain Man Axe Throwing in West Virginia and the “Soul Collector” stage, which houses an 15-foot-tall animatronic creature procured from a legendary New Orleans attraction.
“Last season, we grew exponentially, and I am looking forward to what the 2021 season brings for our guests,” said Jessica Wymard, the venue’s Director of Operations.
The stage also provides a mix of high-energy music throughout the night, and several special events including magic shows and the singing competition “Haunted Hills Estate Idol."
Patrons will also have the opportunity to trek through the famed “Woods Trails” that gave the park its reputation in the 2000s.
A new feature this season is the “Byte County Mine Shaft” where patrons wander through an underground shaft trying to flee from miners who have been infected with a parasite, transforming them into humanoid, bat-like creatures.
The park's uphill corn maze “Corntine” has doubled in size this season and will be filled with crazed hillbillies and chainsaw wielding clowns.
“Our always-growing staff has been working hard and can not wait for this season to start,” Wymard said. “Many of our actors use this seasonal job as an escape from the stresses of every day life. It gives them an outlet to have fun and make new friends that turn into family.”
Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park also presents a yearly haunted-Christmas event, which was named by The Travel Channel as one of the Top 10 Scariest Christmas Haunted Houses in the country; they also offer a Haunted Valentine’s Weekend in February and a Saint Patrick’s Day Massacre in March.
“What started out as a lifelong dream has grown into a monstrous operation,” said Jacquelyn Loveall, the park's owner and founder. “We get to provide Halloween fun and escapism to pretty much all of Pennsylvania and West Virginia. I couldn’t ask for any greater blessing.”
The park will reopen on Sept. 10 and will run weekend nights through Nov. 6. The hours of operation will be from 7 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in September with Sundays from 7 to 10 p.m. added in October.
Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park is located at 236 Rolling Hills Estate Road in Uniontown.
For more information and tickets, visit www.HauntedHillsEstate.com
