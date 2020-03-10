The social hall at Asbury United Methodist Church in Uniontown began to fill quickly at the most recent community Lenten Luncheon sponsored by the Uniontown Area Ministerial Association.
Participants called greetings to each other, taking seats as volunteers placed cookies on tables decorated with centerpieces that featured a cross with purple and white flowers.
The Rev. Don Henderson, host pastor, welcomed everyone at a podium in front of a stage that featured three wooden crosses – the center one draped with a purple cloth and a crown of thorns.
Referring to the fatal tornadoes near Nashville and the global fight against coronavirus (Covid-19), Henderson offered prayer: “We are reminded Lord, there are people suffering. We think of the storm in Tennessee, people mourning, businesses lost, all the disruption. Lord, we pray you will show yourself to be the Prince of Peace there. Lord, we think about some of the fear that goes on as the world faces coronavirus. Lord, we are thankful that your Scripture tells us you will not forsake us.’’
Henderson asked for blessings on the food, the people who prepared it and offered praise “for what you will do in us and through us today. We thank you for your love and we pray in Jesus’ name. Amen.’’
With that, Henderson directed participants to line up for the buffet to enjoy a meal of chicken and biscuits catered by Hartsek’s.
Offered Wednesdays at noon through April 1 at Asbury’s, these Lenten Luncheons are a decades-long tradition in Uniontown. But they are not unique as Christians of different denominations are joining together in faith and fellowship during Lent in community programs throughout the region.
Henderson commented, “It’s nice to get together with other believers - different churches, different denominations but the same Lord. That to me is the blessing of it.’’
Henderson added, “I’m of the belief with Jesus as your savior, no matter what denomination you are, you’re going to have to spend eternity together so it’s good to practice.’’
Linda Meisner and Sue Bixler, both from Smithfield and friends since junior high school, have made it a tradition to attend these Lenten Luncheons.
“We go to different churches to see what they have to offer and for special services,’’ said Meisner, a lifelong Methodist, noting, “I like the fact that people from all walks come in here and can sit together, have a meal and hear the Word. It’s a warm experience. People are friendly. Everybody is welcomed.’’
Volunteer Audrey White, of Franklin Township, a member of Asbury, stopped by the table to pick up cookies from places not taken.
White said she enjoys “meeting all my friends, seeing people I don’t get to see all the time, and working with people in the kitchen.’’
“I think they’re worthwhile having, leading up to Easter,’’ said Bert Sesler, Asbury’s director of music, as he waited to play for the luncheon, noting the Thomas theater organ he uses was donated to the church by the family of the late Bill Griffith. At this luncheon, he would play traditional hymns, inviting participants to join in singing “Amazing Grace.’’
As the meal was finished, the Rev. Cheryl Marszalek, of Uniontown Church of the Brethren, speaker, gave the message “Jesus as the Temple, the Place Where God and Man Meet.’’
Marszalek recalled biblical stories of God communicating with people, such as Adam and Eve, Moses and the Twelve Apostles.
“Jesus still meets us where we are in this day and age,’’ reminded Marszalek. “I don’t think I have to go far to find him.’’
Henderson closed the luncheon and Sesler played another hymn as people left the social hall.
“Just a reminder that Lent is a time we get closer to God as we prepare for Easter. I encourage you to do that, whatever that takes in your own life to get some quiet time with the Lord. Take that time and he will bless it,’’ Henderson told the participants. “Feel free to stay as long as you want and we’re glad you came today. God bless you.’’
