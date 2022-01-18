President’s list honors
Coastal Carolina University
Markleysburg: Theron Chiado
Waynesburg: Nico DiAlesandro
Southern New Hampshire University
Clarksville: Jessica Talarico
Dunbar: Veronica Singer
Fayette City: Jodi Maldonado
Hopwood: Molly Guthrie
Markleysburg: Bayley Smoot
Masontown: Christina Mitchell
Mount Pleasant: Emily Millward
Waynesburg: Jordan Scott
Uniontown: Lacie Bryner, Stephen McDonald
West Virginia University
Uniontown: Catherine Work
Dean’s list honors
Bucknell University
Belle Vernon: Zach Hartman
Perryopolis: Aidan Shetterly
Waynesburg: Erin Fitch
Coastal Carolina University
Uniontown: Kylee O’Brien
Grove City College
Waynesburg: Joey Reed
Mount Aloysius College
Mount Pleasant: Brianna Elizabeth Pritts, Samuel Anthony Yost
Smithfield: Elissa Ellen McGee, Maria P. Sutton
Thiel College
Belle Vernon: Hallie Miller
Westminster College
California: Claire Mock
Mount Pleasant: Chloe Jaworski, Samuel Napper, Jenna Toohey, Lucas Toohey
Rices Landing: Zoe Burkett
Smithfield: Rebecca Zanaglio
Uniontown: Kali Ternitsky
University of Mount Union
Mount Pleasant: Ben Zimmerman
