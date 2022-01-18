President’s list honors

Coastal Carolina University

Markleysburg: Theron Chiado

Waynesburg: Nico DiAlesandro

Southern New Hampshire University

Clarksville: Jessica Talarico

Dunbar: Veronica Singer

Fayette City: Jodi Maldonado

Hopwood: Molly Guthrie

Markleysburg: Bayley Smoot

Masontown: Christina Mitchell

Mount Pleasant: Emily Millward

Waynesburg: Jordan Scott

Uniontown: Lacie Bryner, Stephen McDonald

West Virginia University

Uniontown: Catherine Work

Dean’s list honors

Bucknell University

Belle Vernon: Zach Hartman

Perryopolis: Aidan Shetterly

Waynesburg: Erin Fitch

Coastal Carolina University

Uniontown: Kylee O’Brien

Grove City College

Waynesburg: Joey Reed

Mount Aloysius College

Mount Pleasant: Brianna Elizabeth Pritts, Samuel Anthony Yost

Smithfield: Elissa Ellen McGee, Maria P. Sutton

Thiel College

Belle Vernon: Hallie Miller

Westminster College

California: Claire Mock

Mount Pleasant: Chloe Jaworski, Samuel Napper, Jenna Toohey, Lucas Toohey

Rices Landing: Zoe Burkett

Smithfield: Rebecca Zanaglio

Uniontown: Kali Ternitsky

University of Mount Union

Mount Pleasant: Ben Zimmerman

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.