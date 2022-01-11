President’s list honors

Capital University

Vanderbilt: Makenzie Pindro

Westmoreland County Community College

Belle Vernon: Caitlynn R. Anderson, Leigha J. Diamond, Fabian M. Figueroa, Casie Ann M. Madar, Kirsten M. Razey, Lisa J. Smith

Coal Center: Alexis M. Smitley, Michael C. Tyhonas

Connellsville: Jaida K. Cameron, Kaylyn-Jaie E. Johnson, Justine Kooser, Keith R. Olinzock, Melanie J. Porterfield, Alexandra R. Tulley

Dunbar: Shannen D. Atherton, Seth W. Collins, Trey I. Darnell

Farmington: Shenae A. Coote

Indian Head: Branden K. Leapline

Lemont Furnace: Lacey R. Lynch

Masontown: Abigail J. Nickerson

Mount Pleasant: Katlynn M. Golkosky, Emma R. Hodge, Jacqueline K. Michael, Denise L. Oplinger, Jake L. Polcha, Joshua D. Ponko, Dakota M. Wentzell, Destiny M. Whetsel, Victoria A. DeMarco, Hunter G. Kalp, Ethan J. King, Beth A. Misselli, Justin T. Runkel, Bijan T. Shamsi, Caitlyn A. Slezak

Rostraver Township: Lori J. Bronakowski, Keith B Amos, Kya M. Green, Annie Levin, Abigail C. Manns, Lindsey N. Somers

Smock: Brooke A. Bertovich, Madison L. Bertovich

Uniontown: Keith E. Martray, Tanya L. Shaffer, Lauren M. Torres, Lisa M. Townsend

Dean’s list honors

Bloomsburg University

Connellsville: Chase Weaver

Edinboro University

Adah: Stormy Bowser

Belle Vernon: Kristie Baldwin

Newell: John Booley

Normalville: Sadie Miller

Rostraver Township: Julian Amodeo

Smithfield: Caleb Dankle

Uniontown: Rachel Roscoe

Waynesburg: Jordan Hess

Marietta College

Uniontown: Nick Kumor

St. Vincent College

Belle Vernon: Malayna Coddington

Brownsville: Alissa Minerd

Connellsville: John Crocetti, Julianna Lott, Lauren May, Annie Trader

Dawson: Emerson Long

Everson: Kaylea Wright

Fairchance: Olivia Goodwin

Mount Pleasant: Arthur Bartlow, Jacob Johnson, Jessica Pendrick, Graham Shotts, Owen Shotts, Allie Shreffler, Carrine Soltis, Christopher Wagner

Perryopolis: Dylan Slebodnik, Shelby Stoner

Rostraver Township: Anne DeForest, Lauren Makovics, Lauren Slagus, Sabine Strickland

Uniontown: Serena Chapman

Slippery Rock University

Belle Vernon: Raelyn Horne, Samantha Parzynski, Melina Perozzi, Hannah Samoda, Falyn Samoda

Brownsville: Hayley Burnsworth, Tiffany Karolewics, Ashton Reposky

Carmichaels: Breanna Coode, Joel Spishock

Connellsville: Valerie Bowman, Caitlin Smith

Fayette City: Thomas Clark

Fredericktown: Brandon De La Torre

Masontown: Kaitlyn Shope

McClellandtown: Brandon Paroda

Millsboro: Jeweliana Whipkey

Nemacolin: Leigha Helmbright

Rices Landing: Elijah Saesan, Emily Venick

Rostraver Township: Zoe Rohrer, Patrick Steffey

Uniontown: Maria Brown, Cole Kendall, Colby McCormick, Elizabeth Purnell, Nicole Rates

Waynesburg: Caitlyn Dugan, Livia Schleicher, Jordan Shriver

Westmoreland County Community College

Allison: Mark E. Harris

Belle Vernon: Autumn R. Bretzel, Tyra C. Chiaravalle-Holmes, Aaron J. Franks, Brittany N. Lowden, Desiree S. May, Holly L. Scapes

Coal Center: Jacob D. Sartori

Connellsville: Megan J. Buchko, Bethany S. Derosa, Hanna K. Detwiler, Caleb A. Miller, Michelle R. Pirl, Sarah L. Snyder, Jacob W. Swift, Alecia M. Testerman

Dunbar: Hannah L. Vincent, Samantha L. Wiltrout

Fayette City: Stormy S. Kafton

Lemont Furnace: Kristin R. Ritenour

Mount Pleasant: Natalie L. Anthony, Alyssa M. Gaborko, Amie E. Helman, Shelly M. McKenzie, Melissa J. Mummert, Haley L. Nicholson, James E. Nicolette III, Hailey M. Pletcher, Andrew J. Pyda, Daenen S. Robertson, Tyler C. Sillaman, Fern L. Smith, Anthony D. Williams, Nicholas T. Yurechko, Krista M. Loughner, Rebecca N. Niezgoda, Jessica L. Rosensteel, Sara A. Williams

Normalville: Aimee A. Eutsey

Perryopolis: Chad Koltiska

Roscoe: Madeline R. Boda, Makayla G. Boda

Rostraver Township: Kelsea M. Falcone

Smithfield: Jeffrey L. MacHosky Jr.

Smock: Kyle A. Jordan

Star Junction: Emily M. Cottle, Jeremy Glover

Uniontown: Anthony D. Firmani, Andrew J. Maher, Christina M. Williams, Jeffrey D. Wise

