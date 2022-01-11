President’s list honors
Capital University
Vanderbilt: Makenzie Pindro
Westmoreland County Community College
Belle Vernon: Caitlynn R. Anderson, Leigha J. Diamond, Fabian M. Figueroa, Casie Ann M. Madar, Kirsten M. Razey, Lisa J. Smith
Coal Center: Alexis M. Smitley, Michael C. Tyhonas
Connellsville: Jaida K. Cameron, Kaylyn-Jaie E. Johnson, Justine Kooser, Keith R. Olinzock, Melanie J. Porterfield, Alexandra R. Tulley
Dunbar: Shannen D. Atherton, Seth W. Collins, Trey I. Darnell
Farmington: Shenae A. Coote
Indian Head: Branden K. Leapline
Lemont Furnace: Lacey R. Lynch
Masontown: Abigail J. Nickerson
Mount Pleasant: Katlynn M. Golkosky, Emma R. Hodge, Jacqueline K. Michael, Denise L. Oplinger, Jake L. Polcha, Joshua D. Ponko, Dakota M. Wentzell, Destiny M. Whetsel, Victoria A. DeMarco, Hunter G. Kalp, Ethan J. King, Beth A. Misselli, Justin T. Runkel, Bijan T. Shamsi, Caitlyn A. Slezak
Rostraver Township: Lori J. Bronakowski, Keith B Amos, Kya M. Green, Annie Levin, Abigail C. Manns, Lindsey N. Somers
Smock: Brooke A. Bertovich, Madison L. Bertovich
Uniontown: Keith E. Martray, Tanya L. Shaffer, Lauren M. Torres, Lisa M. Townsend
Dean’s list honors
Bloomsburg University
Connellsville: Chase Weaver
Edinboro University
Adah: Stormy Bowser
Belle Vernon: Kristie Baldwin
Newell: John Booley
Normalville: Sadie Miller
Rostraver Township: Julian Amodeo
Smithfield: Caleb Dankle
Uniontown: Rachel Roscoe
Waynesburg: Jordan Hess
Marietta College
Uniontown: Nick Kumor
St. Vincent College
Belle Vernon: Malayna Coddington
Brownsville: Alissa Minerd
Connellsville: John Crocetti, Julianna Lott, Lauren May, Annie Trader
Dawson: Emerson Long
Everson: Kaylea Wright
Fairchance: Olivia Goodwin
Mount Pleasant: Arthur Bartlow, Jacob Johnson, Jessica Pendrick, Graham Shotts, Owen Shotts, Allie Shreffler, Carrine Soltis, Christopher Wagner
Perryopolis: Dylan Slebodnik, Shelby Stoner
Rostraver Township: Anne DeForest, Lauren Makovics, Lauren Slagus, Sabine Strickland
Uniontown: Serena Chapman
Slippery Rock University
Belle Vernon: Raelyn Horne, Samantha Parzynski, Melina Perozzi, Hannah Samoda, Falyn Samoda
Brownsville: Hayley Burnsworth, Tiffany Karolewics, Ashton Reposky
Carmichaels: Breanna Coode, Joel Spishock
Connellsville: Valerie Bowman, Caitlin Smith
Fayette City: Thomas Clark
Fredericktown: Brandon De La Torre
Masontown: Kaitlyn Shope
McClellandtown: Brandon Paroda
Millsboro: Jeweliana Whipkey
Nemacolin: Leigha Helmbright
Rices Landing: Elijah Saesan, Emily Venick
Rostraver Township: Zoe Rohrer, Patrick Steffey
Uniontown: Maria Brown, Cole Kendall, Colby McCormick, Elizabeth Purnell, Nicole Rates
Waynesburg: Caitlyn Dugan, Livia Schleicher, Jordan Shriver
Westmoreland County Community College
Allison: Mark E. Harris
Belle Vernon: Autumn R. Bretzel, Tyra C. Chiaravalle-Holmes, Aaron J. Franks, Brittany N. Lowden, Desiree S. May, Holly L. Scapes
Coal Center: Jacob D. Sartori
Connellsville: Megan J. Buchko, Bethany S. Derosa, Hanna K. Detwiler, Caleb A. Miller, Michelle R. Pirl, Sarah L. Snyder, Jacob W. Swift, Alecia M. Testerman
Dunbar: Hannah L. Vincent, Samantha L. Wiltrout
Fayette City: Stormy S. Kafton
Lemont Furnace: Kristin R. Ritenour
Mount Pleasant: Natalie L. Anthony, Alyssa M. Gaborko, Amie E. Helman, Shelly M. McKenzie, Melissa J. Mummert, Haley L. Nicholson, James E. Nicolette III, Hailey M. Pletcher, Andrew J. Pyda, Daenen S. Robertson, Tyler C. Sillaman, Fern L. Smith, Anthony D. Williams, Nicholas T. Yurechko, Krista M. Loughner, Rebecca N. Niezgoda, Jessica L. Rosensteel, Sara A. Williams
Normalville: Aimee A. Eutsey
Perryopolis: Chad Koltiska
Roscoe: Madeline R. Boda, Makayla G. Boda
Rostraver Township: Kelsea M. Falcone
Smithfield: Jeffrey L. MacHosky Jr.
Smock: Kyle A. Jordan
Star Junction: Emily M. Cottle, Jeremy Glover
Uniontown: Anthony D. Firmani, Andrew J. Maher, Christina M. Williams, Jeffrey D. Wise
