PS Fayette Advisory Board awards

Courtesy of Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus

Penn State Fayette Advisory Board awarded its 2023 Outstanding Alumna and Outstanding Fellow. Those at the ceremony included (from left) Dr. Charles Patrick, chancellor and chief academic officer at Penn State Fayette,The Eberly Campus; Paula Congelio, Penn State Fayette Advisory Board chair; Ronald M. Sheba, Outstanding Fellow recipient; Gina Marie Watts, Outstanding Alumna recipient; Dave Lohr, Fayette County Commissioner chairman and State Sen. Patrick J. Stefano.

 Courtesy of Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus

The Advisory Board of Penn State Fayette has named the 2023 recipients of the Outstanding Alumna and Outstanding Fellow awards.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.