The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra has announced schedule changes for two winter concerts.
The “Duquesne Light Co. ‘Lift Every Voice’” program will now take place Oct. 22, and the “Fiddlesticks: Making Music Together” concert has been postponed until the summer, at a date to be announced later.
“With the continued high transmission rates of COVID-19 and the number of essential artists who need to travel to Pittsburgh for the ‘Lift Every Voice’ program, we believe it’s in the best interest of all to reschedule this community-focused program in October,” said Melia Tourangeaum, president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.
Tickets already purchased to both concerts will be honored on the new dates.
For information go online to pittsburghsymphony.org or call 412-392-4900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.