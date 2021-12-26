The co-owner of a Uniontown-based business said customers who want clean carpets and upholstery no longer have to wait until springtime to have it done.
Joshua Cable said a standard carpet cleaning done by Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning takes about one hour to dry, as opposed to the day or more in dry time it takes other cleaning services.
Why?
No hoses, said Cable, who co-owns the business with David Hughes.
“It’s very minimal water. Other services might use 40 to 60 gallons of water, and for most (cleanings), we only use two to three gallons of water,” he said. “Winter is a fantastic time to use us. You don’t have to worry about your carpets completely soaked, and being trapped inside in cold weather.”
The cleaning process focuses on flushing out dirt, pet hair and stains. An encapsulator helps bring dirt to the surface, and a cleaning machine goes over the solution, lifting dirt up and out, he said.
“Most people don’t believe it until they have the service done,” Cable said of the drying time.
He said the brushes of the cleaning machines are particularly good at removing pet hair that has been ground into the carpet.
Since opening, Cable said, the business has amassed many five-star reviews of their service. He said he regularly posts “before and after” photos on Facebook to show results, calling them “pretty phenomenal.”
Another Oxi Fresh difference, he said, is set arrival times.
“We don’t give customers a window of time. We set a time and then show up when we say we will,” he said.
Residential customers will be provided a quote for services over the phone. Cable said employees visit commercial customers to determine pricing before providing cleaning services.
Oxi Fresh held a ribbon cutting for the business, which serves all of Southwestern Pennsylvania, in November. For more information, call 724-320-3344 or visit www.oxifresh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.