The Fayette County Recycling Convenience Center will host a fall festival to provide fun and education about recycling.
The inaugural Rascal’s Family Fall Fest will take place on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the recycling center at 150 Romero Lane in Uniontown. Named after the recycling center’s raccoon mascot, Rascal, the festival was the idea of Sheila Shea, director of the county’s recycling center.
“I wanted to do something fun and educational for Fayette County kids and to bring more education on recycling and stormwater,” Shea said. “So, I thought let’s hold Rascal’s Fall Fest and have games, treat bags and educational information for the kids.”
The free festival will also feature pumpkin decorating, face painting, games and will give children the opportunity to take a train ride tour of the recycling center.
“We also will have a Power Wheel Derby for the smaller kids,” Shea said. “The activities at the fall fest are geared toward kids ages 1 to 12.”
Shea hopes the festival will become an annual event and thanked the sponsors for making the event possible.
Anyone who would like to volunteer, or donate candy, prizes for games or financially can do so directly at the recycling center Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., or on Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m. For additional information, contact Shea at sshea@fayettepa.org or 724-888-7525.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.