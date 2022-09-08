It’s time to level up.
Gamers ages 11 to 14 are invited to join a free, six-week video game club as part of a partnership with the Uniontown Public Library and the YMCA.
“We want to try to find a safe place for youth to come together who are passionate about video gaming,” said Casey Sirochman, an outreach librarian for UPL.
Starting Sept. 22, up to 15 young gamers will meet on Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. at the YCMA, 1 YMCA Lane in Uniontown.
This is the second go-around for the club, which launched over the summer. Five gamers took part in the first session, and Sirochman is hopeful that all of the available slots will be filled this session.
While it might seem counterintuitive to run the club focusing on video games with school back in session, Sirochman said that’s precisely why it’s necessary.
“I think a lot of parents overlook fun,” she said. “(Children) need a healthy outlet for their stress. They need a way to unwind in a safe environment with others who have a love of videogaming.”
Playing video games also requires children to engage their brains, she noted.
“Videogaming can be mentally challenging. Some of those games require you to be very strategic,” Sirochman said, noting that high schools, colleges and universities are putting together competitive Esports teams.
Consoles, including a PlayStation 4, Wii and Xbox, will be provided, and club members are welcome to bring their own hand-held consoles. The goal is to get the kids playing games that are interactive and group-focused.
“The whole point of the club is socialization of video gamers. It can be a very solitary activity,” she said.
During the first session, participants played games like Wii Sports, which includes boxing, bowling, tennis, baseball and golf. Other games included Mario Kart and Fall Guys, and club members have created their own website to track achievements.
Sirochman said the games that are played are appropriately rated for the 6th to 9th grade students in the club. She requires a permission slip signed by a parent or guardian for the members to play games with a teen rating.
In addition to playing games, group members will also talk about fitness, digital citizenship and online safety.
Space is limited to 15 gamers, and advance sign up is necessary by calling the YMCA at 724-438-2584.
