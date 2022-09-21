Redstone Township was awarded a $17,500 state grant to assist with wastewater planning along a section of Route 40.
Wednesday, September 21, 2022 12:29 AM
Redstone Township was awarded a $17,500 state grant to assist with wastewater planning along a section of Route 40.
The grant was approved Tuesday by the Commonwealth Financing Authority, an independent agency of the Department of Community and Economic Development.
The money will help fund revisions to the township’s existing sewage plan, which will improve wastewater service along the Route 40 corridor, from Lafayette Memorial Park to Stone Church Road. The previous plan utilizes on-lot disposal systems; the updated plan will improve wastewater service within this area.
