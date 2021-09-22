The registration deadline is Sept. 30 for those age 75 and older in the 51st Legislative District to sign up for a birthday celebration and expo held by state Rep. Matthew Dowling, R-Uniontown.
The event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 14 at 1 p.m. at the AMVETS Post 103, 123 Buttermilk Lane in Hopwood.
“Our senior citizens have contributed so much to our communities over the course of their lives, and this is an opportunity to honor that and have a little fun,” Dowling said. “Seniors will also learn more about federal, state and local programs available to help and support them. I hope to see all of our 75+ seniors coming out to join us.”
Each senior who is 75 or older is welcome to bring one guest to the event. Birthday cake will be served, and seniors will receive a citation from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. A variety of vendors will be on hand as well to share information about their programs and services.
Fayette County portions of the district include the city of Uniontown; the boroughs of Fairchance, Point Marion, Markleysburg, Smithfield and Ohiopyle; and Springfield, Stewart, Henry Clay, Wharton, South Union, Georges, German, Nicholson and Springhill townships.
To register to attend one of the events, visit www.RepDowling.com or call the Uniontown office at 724-438-6100.
