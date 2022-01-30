State Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson, has been appointed to serve on the newly formed Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority.
Snyder was a main co-sponsor of House Bill 2071, now known as Act 96 of 2021, which was signed by Gov. Tom Wolf in December after unanimously passing both chambers of the General Assembly. The law created the authority.
House Minority Leader Rep. Joanna McClinton notified Dennis Davin, secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, Jan. 19 she appointed Snyder to serve on the 11-member board.
Snyder said she was pleased to receive the news.
“I’ve championed the issue of expanding broadband access across the state since my election in 2012. I’ve participated in countless hearings, meetings, and conversations on the matter. The lack of accessible broadband, specifically in rural areas, is something that directly affects me and the communities I represent,” she said in a statement released by her office.
“That’s why I sponsored the legislation to create the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority. I am pleased to now serve on the board that my legislation created so I can continue my mission to make sure every resident of Pennsylvania, regardless of where they live, has equal access to broadband.
“I want to thank my House colleagues for unanimously passing this legislation, Leader McClinton for the appointment, and Minority Chair of the House Consumer Affairs Committee Rob Matzie for his continued effort on broadband expansion and the creation of the Authority,” she continued.
The Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority is charged with creating a statewide broadband plan and distributing grant money for broadband expansion projects in underserved areas of the commonwealth. It is the first official broadband entity in state history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.