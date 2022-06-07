David B. Meredith, a retired associate professor of engineering, has established the David B. Meredith Legacy Scholarship at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus.
Meredith and his wife Linda pledged $50,000 toward the endowment, which will support full-time undergraduate students with demonstrated financial need who are majoring in or plan to major in engineering or engineering technology at Penn State Fayette.
The Merediths are encouraging engineering alumni and the local community to match their commitment by contributing to the endowment between now and June 30, with the goal of securing the highest possible total for the endowment before the end of the university’s current fundraising campaign, “A Greater Penn State for 21st Century Excellence.”
“Since retiring, I have had time to think about how I might continue to make a difference for students at Penn State Fayette,” said Meredith. “If others contributed even a small amount, together we could build an endowment large enough to benefit more than one student each year for generations to come.”
In his 41 years at the campus, Meredith directed and taught Building Environmental Systems Technology and the Solar and Thermal Technology courses, in addition to a wide range of engineering and technology courses, such as engineering graphics, CAD and thermodynamics.
He is widely published and received over 30 national and regional awards in his career, including the 2019 Outstanding Fellow award, the highest honor bestowed by Penn State Fayette.
Among his many volunteer activities, he established the regional MathCOUNTS competition for middle school students and, since 1989, has hosted and contributed exercises for the regional JETS/TEAMS competition for high school students. Meredith also developed the E-Days program for gifted middle school students and the local Pi Day competition for ninth- and tenth-grade students. For 14 years, he ran Girrl Power!, a nationally recognized program that encouraged young girls to consider technical careers.
Before his retirement, he led the development of a campus vegetable garden.
Donors may make contributions to the David B. Meredith Legacy Scholarship by visiting raise.psu.edu/Meredith or contacting the Office of Development at 724-430-4190.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.