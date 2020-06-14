Ringgold High School held a virtual graduation ceremony on June 5, graduating 216 in the Class of 2020.
Valedictorian was Corrine I. Wingrove. Shane M. Simpson was the salutatorian.
Other student speakers included senior class president Cole Nickolls, Ian Dolfi and Jesse Puglin.
Wingrove is a daughter of Thurman and Rhonda Wingrove of Monongahela.
Her school activities included involvement in the Interact Club, PBIS Student Team, Mock Trial team, SeaPerch, National Honor Society, Chess Club and Harp Ensemble.
She has received several honors and awards, including the American Legion Award, AP Scholar with Distinction, NMSQT Commended Student, Ringgold Alumni Honored Student and December student of the month.
She was a nominee for the Amelia Earhart Award and has achieved highest honors all four years of high school.
Wingrove will attend Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute to study environmental engineering.
Simpson is a son of Clarence and Katherine Simpson of Donora.
His activities include National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Chess Club, Interact Club, SeaPerch, English Festival, Photography Club, PBIS Student Committee and Mock Trial team.
He has received several honors and awards, including AP Scholar Award, Spanish National Honor Society Service Award, First Catholic Slovak Union Photography Contest Overall Winner, First Catholic Slovak Union Photography Contest 3rd Place Winner, The Challenge Program Academic Excellence Award, Academic Letters for all four years of high school, Monongahela Rotary January Student of the Month, PBIS Student of the Year and President’s Award for Educational Excellence.
Simpson plans to attend Seton Hill University to study cybersecurity.
