NEW EAGLE — The Ringgold School District has set a target date of April 1 to begin operating an educational program to get instructional material in students’ hands during the current school closure.
The school board of directors Wednesday resolved to execute an educational continuity plan beginning next week to deliver instruction to students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the plan, which was approved by the board and is subject to change based on the fluid nature of the crisis and the needs of district students, Ringgold intends to provide planned instruction incorporating elements of its existing flexible instructional day plan.
Acting Superintendent Randall Skrinjorich will be in charge of administering the plan after the board on Wednesday accepted the resignation of Superintendent Megan Marie Van Fossan.
“The current school closure we’re experiencing has presented us with unprecedented challenges. As we continue to receive guidance from the Pennsylvania Department of Education and seek out other resources, we’re developing plans that will allow for continuity of education for our students,” said Skrinjorich.
“This plan will use all resources that we currently have at our disposal including, to the fullest extent possible, the use of remote and virtual instruction,” he said.
Instruction will primarily be delivered online through Google Classroom.
Alternative methods will be available for students without internet access. Staff that serve students with disabilities will review each student’s plan to determine his or her needs.
Skrinjorich said parents will receive communication from building principals next week outlining how instruction will be delivered moving forward.
There was some disagreement Wednesday over how soon the educational continuity plan could be functional.
“I think we need a timeline (for re-starting education),” said school director Larry Mauro. “We need to set some goals for ourself to get this started.”
Ringgold initially provided remote instruction during the first three days of the state-wide school shutdown using flexible instructional days, for which the district had been approved at the beginning of the school year.
However, the district decided to suspend all educational activities beginning last Thursday citing legal and contractual obligations and a desire to work within the guidelines issued at the time by the state Department of Education.
Since then, with the closure period being lengthened by one week and the state altering guidelines to encourage schools to provide some form of instruction during the shutdown, many surrounding school districts have announced plans for remote instruction to begin early next week.
“I think we need to make sure that the program we’re putting together is delivering the best instruction that we possibly can,” Skrinjorich said in response to Mauro.
“One of the items that we voted on here tonight is to bring somebody in related to special ed. so we can make sure we’re delivering the best services,” he said, referring to the hire of a substitute director of pupil services. “Until we get that person on board and analyze a little bit of that information, that question cannot be answered right now.”
The district is awaiting the results of a technology survey issued to parents to determine home access to internet and to web-based devices, he added.
However, board President William Stein Jr. and director Jim Dodd also urged administration to set a target date for the roll-out, which was decided as April 1.
Skrinjorich said an administrative planning day is scheduled for Thursday and that teachers will begin working to ready instruction Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.