A section of River Road in Lower Tyrone Township will be closed from 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16 through 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20.
The closure will be located between River Road and Olevee Lane.
The closure will be in place to allow crews to perform maintenance on the railroad crossing. A marked detour will be in place using School, Banning and Main/Railroad streets.
