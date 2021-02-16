Applications are now available for The Rotary Club of Waynesburg's annual scholarships to high school students.
The awarded scholarships are selected based on academic performance, community service involvement, letters of recommendation and the student’s response the essay question, “What does the Rotary motto, ‘Service Above Self,’ mean to you?”
“Annually, the club selects two $1,000 recipients from the applications received,” said Melody Longstreth, the club’s scholarship chair. “The committee is always very impressed by the quality of our applicants and enjoy learning about the many talented and generous students we have here in Greene County.”
The scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors who reside in Greene County. Applicants must provide a brief essay, 400 words or less, on what the Rotary motto, means to them.
A list of community service experiences, including dates and a brief description of each, must also be submitted, along with a list of school organizations to which the applicant belongs to, any offices held and any work experience, if applicable.
In addition, applicants should submit two letters of recommendation from a teacher, school administrator, employer, pastor or other adult who has knowledge of the student’s qualifications.
The deadline to apply is April 15.
Applications may be obtained by calling 724-627-5926 or emailing melody@greenechamber.org.
