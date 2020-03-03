The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency grants to local school districts are awarded for use in many safety and security areas throughout school buildings.
Those areas include performing school safety assessments; purchasing security-related technology and equipment; supporting school safety-related and behavioral-health trainings; preparing all-hazards plans; hiring school resource officers, school police officers, school counselors, social workers and school psychologists; and providing for trauma-informed approaches to education.
Meritorious grants were awarded to each school district that applied. The grant amount is based on the district’s average daily attendance. Additional grant funding was awarded on a competitive basis.
Many districts are opting to use the funds for the purchase of security-related technology and/or the training of school resource officers and school police officers, among other uses.
Area schools received the following grant awards:
Fayette County: Albert Gallatin, $40,000; Brownsville, $35,000; Connellsville, $45,000; Frazier, $35,000; Laurel Highlands, $40,000; Uniontown, $378,322.
Greene County: Carmichaels, $30,000; Central Greene, $35,000; Jefferson-Morgan, $30,000; Southeastern Greene, $30,000; West Greene, $30,000.
Washington County: Beth-Center, $35,000; California, $30,000; Charleroi, $35,000; Ringgold, $40,000.
Westmoreland County: Belle Vernon, $487,648; Monessen, $30,000; Mount Pleasant, $40,000; Southmoreland, $35,000; Yough, $35,000.
