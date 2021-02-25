The Carnegie Science Center is continuing its annual Snowball Day celebration this year.
All visitors who make a snowball this winter, save it in their freezer, and bring it to the Science Center on June 20 will pay $5 for general admission tickets for the day.
Snowball Day began at the Science Center in 2006. In past years, hundreds of snowballs have survived in winter and spring in freezers throughout the region and made their way to the Science Center. Visitors have used coolers, freezer bags, frosty coffee cans and plastic storage containers.
For more information, go online to CarnegieScienceCenter.org or call 412-237-3400.
