Call it a protest, a demonstration, a movement, one Masontown resident doesn’t care about labels.
All Samantha Arrington wants people to know is that many, including her, will be appearing on the county courthouse steps in downtown Waynesburg today from 3 to 6 p.m. to raise awareness about child sex trafficking and pedophilia.
Anyone is welcomed - and encouraged - to join them.
Arrington said the event, part of the “Save Our Children” initiative, will be a peaceful opportunity for people to hold signs on the courthouse steps and help spread the message that child trafficking and pedophilia are serious issues across the globe that urgently need to be addressed on stronger, higher levels.
“We’ve had over a hundred people from this area expressing interest in the event on Facebook alone, and that number is climbing,” she said. “We want people to know that we are not marching the streets, we’re not confrontational, or political. We are simply, peacefully trying to spread the powerful message that child trafficking and pedophilia are horribly wrong, is a serious problem that won’t go away and is getting worse every day.
“With a doubt, awareness and educating about the issue is a huge step towards changing the lives of those suffering in child trafficking, and that’s what the event on Sept. 6 will be all about,” Arrington said.
The local Save Our Children initiative is also trying to start up fundraising projects, she said, to raise funds for non-profits organizations such as Operation Underground Railroad, which was founded in 2013 as a program geared toward rescuing children from sex trafficking.
Events like the one in Greene County have been popping up all over the country, which has Arrington excited.
“It feels like the nation is starting to wake up about this despicable sickness,” she said. “In 2019, more than 800,000 children went missing in America. In Pennsylvania alone, there are more than 18,000 registered child predators. Everyone needs to understand that kidnapping, trafficking and assaulting children are happening every day, everywhere, even here.
“It’s happening before our very eyes,” she said. “From infants to teens, both boys and girls. Don’t think that because you live in small, rural area with a tiny population that it can’t happen here. It can, and it does.”
Arrington said she got involved in the cause because she is a mother, and she fears for her daughter’s safety every single day. She also strongly believes that mainstream media and world leaders are not focused on these issues and are not doing enough to end them.
“We need to be the voices for the voiceless, we need to remember that when we read or hear about trafficking rings and child sexual assault victims, they are not statistics. They are our children, our babies, our future. They must be protected.
“Child sex trafficking and pedophilia is the real pandemic,” she said. “It needs to be put in the open for people to see, and that is what we plan to accomplish on (today).”
