World-renowned virologists, immunologists and scientists are set to answer questions about the coronavirus, herd iummunity and the need to continue being creative in vaccinology at Carnegie Science Center this Saturday for “SARS Saturday ... Chasing Covid.”
In collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh Center for Vaccine Research, visitors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. can learn about the structure of viruses, how disease spreads, and see what scientists who study dangerous viruses wear when they do their work.
In addition, the first showings of the film “Chasing Covid” will be at the Rangos Giant Cinema at 10:15 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. All “SARS Saturday ... Chasing Covid” activities are free to the public and general admission to the Carnegie Science Center is not required to participate.
“Chasing Covid” is a new film created by the University of Pittsburgh Center for Creativity that takes viewers inside the University of Pittsburgh Center for Vaccine Research laboratories where its director, Dr. Paul Duprex, and his team work collaboratively with scientists around the world to unlock the secrets of COVID-19 and find ways to defeat the virus.
Additional information is available at carnegiesciencecenter.org.
