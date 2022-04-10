The free Seed to Supper program, a series of beginning gardening classes, will return to Fayette County this year.
The comprehensive program provides novice, adult gardeners the tools they need to learn how to successfully grow a portion of their own food on a limited budget. Seed to Supper also provides learners with transformative experiences that increase both individual and community food security through fostering food literacy, resiliency, community connectivity and supportive social networks.
Classes cover vegetable gardening fundamentals: soil preparation, garden planning, maintenance, and harvest. At completion of the class participants will be able to start a raised bed or in-ground vegetable garden, container gardens or be prepared to participate in a community garden.
Between eight and 15 adult participants per class commit to attending all classes in the series, at one of five different locations: Carnegie Free Library in Connellsville, East End United Community Center (EEUCC) in Uniontown, Marshall Manor in Uniontown, Marion Villa in Belle Vernon or South Hills Terrace in Brownsville.
Course books and other supplies are provided to all participants at no charge. Each course includes six, two-hour long sessions typically held at the same time each week for six consecutive weeks. Classes will conclude toward the end of May, just in time to plant a garden.
Each venue has a different start date for its six-week series.
Classes at Marshall Manor begin Monday, April 18, and run from 1 to 3 p.m. each week; South Hills Terrace classes start Tuesday, April 19 and run from 1 to 3 p.m.; Marion Villa classes begin Wednesday, April 20 and run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; EEUCC classes start on Thursday, April 21 and run from noon to 2:30 p.m. and Carnegie Free Library classes begin Saturday, April 23, and run from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each week.
The program’s curriculum originated with the Oregon Food Bank and Oregon State University Extension Service Master Gardeners. With permission, the Pennsylvania Penn State Master Gardeners have adapted the program to fit the needs of Pennsylvania gardeners.
Seed to Supper is offered by Fayette County Penn State Extension Master Gardeners, Fayette County Community Action Agency, Fayette County Housing Authority, East End Community Center and Carnegie Library.
To register, visit https://pennstate.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_4NuOfn6SeXS. An application, including a scannable QR code, is also available with the article on heraldstandard.com.
Participants can also call the library or EEUCC directly to sign up. Those interested in classes at Marshall Manor, South Hills Terrace or Marion Villa can contact the Fayette County Housing Authority.
