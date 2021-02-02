For the last two school years, the parking lot at Geibel Catholic Junior-Senior High School has been quite colorful.
That’s a result of artwork from the school’s senior classes of 2020 and 2021.
“It’s something that we get to do that expresses ourselves,” said senior Matti Trimbath, student council president. “It’s something little that we can take the time to show something that we love or something that we think is funny. It gives us that little bit of creative freedom to show ourselves in a more public way.”
Trimbath, 17, said painting artwork on the parking lot surface was the brainchild of Ryan Rusko, president of the Class of 2020.
“They painted them before the school year started last year. We still have some of their artwork left over. We carried on the tradition this year with our class,” she said.
Students picked their own artwork, which was approved by the school’s administration.
Five of the members of this year’s senior class of 12 students participated in this year’s endeavor.
Trimbath painted a quote from one of her favorite series of books, “A Quart of Thorns and Roses,” by Sarah J. Maas — “To the stars that listened and the dreams that are answered.”
“It’s near and dear to my heart, I really love it,” Trimbath said. “It’s one of my favorites.”
Trimbath says she likes seeing the artwork when she comes to school each day.
“It’s something little that makes me feel excited to come to school,” she said. “Just being able to come and see all of your friends’ artwork and seeing things from last year’s seniors, it’s really something special to us.”
