The following local students were named to the dean’s list at Seton Hill University for the spring 2020 semester:
Belle Vernon: Tasha Brownfield, Tyler Neely, Sarah Palli, Paige Parshall
Brownsville: Nicole Hicks
Carmichaels: Katelyn Sinn
Connellsville: Rain McCoy, Kallie Shaffer, Kyleigh Zurawski
Dunbar: Mikaela Fitzpatrick, Abbey Sitko
Fairchance: Christopher Anderson
Farmington: Chynna El-Ayazra
Graysville: Katelyn Merglowski
Hopwood: Darren Scruggs
Lemont Furnace: Brayden Steele
Mill Run: Riley Ohler, Derek Orndorff
Mount Pleasant: Peggy Bitner, Ally Bloom, Hallie Brodak, Morgan Conty, Jolene Cummins, Rianna Elatrache, Caitlynn Hirak, Shannon Hubble, Ally Kaputa, Christine Kiral, Kaleigh Muko, Allison Riddle, Jacob Sefchik, Emily Ukasik, Breanna VanDyke, Ashley Werner
New Salem: Abigail Rocks
Perryopolis: Danielle Hegyes, Kayleen Pontoriero
Scottdale: Anna Collins, Samantha Gray, Bradley Howells, Alisha Lackey, Monique Lepre, Kaitlyn Walch, Loralee Yutzy
Smithfield: Leah Dice, Hannah Umble
Uniontown: Gregory Hensh, Shannon Mong, Sydney Palya, Jordan Saghy
Vanderbilt: Hannah Judy
Waynesburg: Jessie Belding
White: Emily Hoffer
