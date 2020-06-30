The following local students were named to the dean’s list at Seton Hill University for the spring 2020 semester:

Belle Vernon: Tasha Brownfield, Tyler Neely, Sarah Palli, Paige Parshall

Brownsville: Nicole Hicks

Carmichaels: Katelyn Sinn

Connellsville: Rain McCoy, Kallie Shaffer, Kyleigh Zurawski

Dunbar: Mikaela Fitzpatrick, Abbey Sitko

Fairchance: Christopher Anderson

Farmington: Chynna El-Ayazra

Graysville: Katelyn Merglowski

Hopwood: Darren Scruggs

Lemont Furnace: Brayden Steele

Mill Run: Riley Ohler, Derek Orndorff

Mount Pleasant: Peggy Bitner, Ally Bloom, Hallie Brodak, Morgan Conty, Jolene Cummins, Rianna Elatrache, Caitlynn Hirak, Shannon Hubble, Ally Kaputa, Christine Kiral, Kaleigh Muko, Allison Riddle, Jacob Sefchik, Emily Ukasik, Breanna VanDyke, Ashley Werner

New Salem: Abigail Rocks

Perryopolis: Danielle Hegyes, Kayleen Pontoriero

Scottdale: Anna Collins, Samantha Gray, Bradley Howells, Alisha Lackey, Monique Lepre, Kaitlyn Walch, Loralee Yutzy

Smithfield: Leah Dice, Hannah Umble

Uniontown: Gregory Hensh, Shannon Mong, Sydney Palya, Jordan Saghy

Vanderbilt: Hannah Judy

Waynesburg: Jessie Belding

White: Emily Hoffer

