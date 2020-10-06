Seton Hill University has received a $1.6 million competitive grant from the U.S. Department of Education to provide students with opportunities to achieve academic success through TRIO Student Support Services.
The grant award will provide $1,658,505 in renewal funding over five years for Seton Hill’s longstanding TRIO Student Support Services program. The program is designed to foster an institutional climate supportive of success and to increase the persistence and graduation rates of 170 undergraduate students with academic need who come from families with low-income, are the first generation to attend college or university, and/or are individuals with disabilities.
“Seton Hill University’s commitment to providing educational opportunities to our students who have been traditionally underrepresented in higher education has been evident since the institution’s founding by the Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill more than 100 years ago,” said Seton Hill University President Mary C. Finger. “The renewal of Seton Hill’s TRIO Student Support Services grant for another five years will allow the university to provide critically important resources to help our students achieve academic success.”
Finger continued, “Seton Hill TRIO students have historically been successful at the university, persisting from one academic year to the next and graduating from the University at high rates. We are pleased that this funding will continue to provide needed resources that ensure ongoing achievement of our TRIO students.”
The Federal TRIO Student Success Program began in 1965 under Title IV of the Higher Education Act and is one of eight federal TRIO programs designed to identify, assist and provide services to those from backgrounds traditionally underrepresented in higher education.
The success of TRIO Student Support Services-eligible students is often hindered by a number of factors. Seton Hill’s TRIO Student Support Services program works to remove barriers to success by providing extensive services to support these students throughout their college career, including one-on-one academic coaching, course advising; study skills courses; tutoring and writing assistance; career and personal counseling; financial literacy education; a peer mentoring program; and guidance for securing admission and financial aid for enrollment in graduate or professional school.
