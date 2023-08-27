BeeGraphix, Coyle Trucking, the Herald-Standard and the Observer-Reporter partnered to raise $10,000 for Bethlehem-Center School District through a unique event.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Monday, August 28, 2023 4:34 AM
Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. High 78F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: August 28, 2023 @ 4:07 am
BeeGraphix, Coyle Trucking, the Herald-Standard and the Observer-Reporter partnered to raise $10,000 for Bethlehem-Center School District through a unique event.
More than 300 people took part in a 0.5K (about three-tenths of a mile) “race” at Greene Cove Yacht Club in Fredericktown on Aug. 18, going from the boat launch to the club’s tiki bar, where they enjoyed a spread of food and drinks, followed by fun and games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.