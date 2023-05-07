Dream it Be it Committee

Submitted

Soroptimist International of Fayette County is holding a “Dream It, Be It” workshop for young women in the Uniontown Area and Laurel Highlands school districts on May 13. Pictured, from left, are Mary Len Hajduk, Soroptimist of Fayette County “Dream It, Be It” chairperson; Casey Sirochman, East End United Community Center; and Lexie Heinrichs from Herbs and Onyx. Absent from the photo is Leann Beatty from OmBody Massage and Wellness.

 Submitted

Soroptimist International of Fayette County wants to empower girls to “Dream It, Be It,” during a May 13 workshop at the East End United Community Center.

