Soroptimist International of Fayette County wants to empower girls to “Dream It, Be It,” during a May 13 workshop at the East End United Community Center.
Geared toward girls ages 9 to 15 in the Uniontown Area and Laurel Highlands school districts, the workshop will offer participants tools to face obstacles throughout their lives.
“In 2021/2022, over 11,667 girls participated in ‘Dream It, Be It’ programs across 14 countries and territories,” said Mary Len Hajduk, chairperson for the Soroptimist of Fayette County “Dream It, Be It” committee. “With added members on our roster this year, we have the womanpower to enable our local club to plan our first ... program in Fayette County.”
The SI Fayette County committee has partnered with several local businesses and staff at EEUCC.
Casey Sirochman, a program director at EEUCC, stressed the importance of reaching out to young women in the community.
“We can help them stay healthy and safe as they navigate the changes facing them moving into their teen years and focus them on their goals for the future,” she said.
Hajduk also added, “This program also has a long-term goal of reducing the number of women in crisis in the future.”
The program’s curriculum was launched by the Soroptimist organization in 2015, and includes modules which focus on career opportunities, setting and achieving goals, overcoming obstacles to success, and moving forward after setbacks.
The first workshop will focus on self-care and stress relief through mindful eating, journaling, meditation/reflection, and yoga. Herbs and Onyx and OmBody Wellness, businesses in Uniontown, have also partnered with Soroptimist of Fayette County in the planning and execution of the event. Both will be teaching the self-care, meditation, yoga and mindful eating portions of the workshop.
Girls interested in participating can get a registration form at the offices in the Laurel Highlands or Uniontown Area School Districts, or at the East End United Community. Pre-registration and parental consent are required for participation.
Businesses or individuals in the community who are interested in sponsoring other portions of the program can contact Hajduk at 724-322-2620 for additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.