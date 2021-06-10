Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus will hold the sixth-annual Concert on the Lawn on Saturday, Aug. 28. Simply Queen will perform, and a fireworks display will directly follow the show.
According to the band, “Simply Queen faithfully recreates the grand scope of Queen’s live shows, both musically and visually, capturing the experience that filled stadiums around the world.”
The family-friendly event, which was postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has become a highly anticipated community activity in the region to mark the end of summer.
Penn State Fayette will continue to closely monitor and follow federal and state guidelines for public health safety, and event details are subject to change.
The event is free of charge and open to community members, who may begin entering campus at 6 p.m. The concert begins at 7 p.m. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held in the Community Center on campus.
For event information, contact 724-430-4271. Visit www.simplyqueen.live to learn more.
