The spring and summer season at Liberty Magic in Pittsburgh features six new magicians ready to dazzle and mystify.
Liberty Magic is located at 811 Liberty Ave., on the same block Harry Houdini performed in 1916. Dedicated to the art of sleight of hand and prestidigitation, the venue seats fewer than 70 patrons per show for an up-close experience.
Newly announced shows include: The Evansons in “Second Sight” runs from April 6 to May 1; Naathan Phan in “The Polymath of Magic” runs from May 4-29; Mr. Messado in “Ringistry” runs from June 1-19; Paul Gertner in “Steel City Miracles” runs from June 22 to July 3; Paige Thompson in “Pages of Time” runs from July 6-31; Guy Hollingtonworth in “The Expert At The Card Table” runs from Aug. 10 to Oct. 2.
Don’t want to wait until April? Eric Jones appears in “Immaculate Deception” through Feb. 27 and Jon Tai’s “Road Signs” runs March 2 through April 3.
Performances run Wednesday through Sundays weekly.
For more information, visit trustarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.