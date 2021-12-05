Emergency slide repairs are continuing along Route 201 (Gillespie Hollow Road) in Washington Township, Fayette County.
A portion of the road between Brownsville and Sisley Town roads has been closed since Oct. 27 and is slated to reopen on Jan. 8, two weeks later than the initial reopening date.
Officials from the state Department of Transportation (PennDOT) said additional emergency repairs are necessary to stabilize the area. Included in the repairs were clearing of necessary vegetation and rock scaling for the installation of anchors and mesh netting.
The clearing and scaling are completed, and drilling of the anchors is over 50% complete, officials said. However, supply chain issues of obtaining drill bits for “wagon drills” delayed initial progress.
Most of this physically demanding work is being performed by GeoStabilization International (GSI), a Denver-based company. Plum Contracting, GSI and PennDOT are partnering to increase efficiency, work additional hours when necessary and use innovative tools to get the project completed. Repairs will be addressed to any damaged roadway.
A marked detour is in place using Routes 201 and 51, and Interstate 70.
