State Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson Township, was sworn into office for her fifth term representing the 50th Legislative District.
“I am honored and humbled to again have this opportunity to continue to represent my communities, and while there is a lot of work to be done, I vow to continue to reach across the aisle to work together to help all residents in our state, including many individuals – our health care workers, first responders and local business owners – who continue to be adversely impacted by the current COVID-19 pandemic,” Snyder said.
Recently, she again partnered with fellow state Rep. Joseph Ciresi, D-Montgomery, in reintroducing a bill to help ultra-small businesses impacted by the pandemic. The measure would create a $50 million grant program for businesses which make no more than $3 million in gross annual receipts or employ up to 30 full-time employees.
Snyder said she remains committed to connecting more underserved and unserved communities to reliable, affordable broadband internet access, including garnering federal support to bring the needed vital infrastructure and support to make it happen.
Her swearing in on Tuesday at the state Capitol kicked off the 205th legislative session of the state House.
