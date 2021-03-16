Somerset Trust Company recently opened two new offices in Fayette County.
A Hopwood office reopened in a stand-alone location at 1141 National Pike, having migrated out of a nearby former grocery store facility. The bank also opened its 42nd branch in Perryopolis at 100 Quaker Church Road.
Both branches are full-service and include a drive-thru, 24/7 ATM access, and night drop. Additionally, the drive-thru features an interactive teller machine or ITM, which provides both traditional ATM functionality, and also the option to speak through video chat with a local representative. The Perryopolis office will also have an instant issue machine which prints debit cards on the spot for new accounts or to replace lost or damaged cards.
Marla Olinzock will be leading the Perryopolis team as branch manager. Brook Gardner, assistant vice president and commercial lender, will also work in Perryopolis and be available to help business customers on-site. The team from Hopwood will be lead by Cindy Beatty as branch manager.
Lobbies at both branches are open by appointment: Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
Drive-thru hours are: Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Friday, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to noon.
