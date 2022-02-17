A South Union Township girl brought some love to residents of a senior living community, just in time for Valentine’s Day.
Hayden Hollowood, 11, made baskets of love and brought rose bouquets to the 20 residents of Marquis Garden Place in Uniontown. The young girl hand made cards, and used $160 in donations she collected to give each resident a box of chocolates, sugar-free candies, a stuffed animal, bubbles for bubble therapy, tissues, cookies, a wrapped rose bouquet and other treats.
Hollowood was inspired to do the project by her great grandmother, Genevieve Rhoades, who lives at Marquis Garden Place. She delivered the packages on Feb. 11, and plans to do other projects for the facility in the future.
Anyone wishing to help with her future projects can send donations to Hay’s Community Projects, 281 Dixon Boulevard, Uniontown, Pa. 15401.
