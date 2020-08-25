For a second year, Southwestern Pennsylvania BotsIQ received funding from the Westmoreland-Fayette Workforce Investment Board’s WIOA Young Adult Employment and Training Programs grant for its Close the Loop program.
Currently serving high school students in Fayette and Westmoreland counties, the Close the Loop program provides career-related activities to youth interested in advanced manufacturing or robotics careers.
Partnering with local manufacturers, BotsIQ offers students opportunities such as professional career interviews, facility tours, job shadowing, mentorship, work release, co-operative education and/or internships.
“Manufacturers need skilled employees who like to work with their hands and solve complex problems. That’s where BotsIQ comes in--providing programming that connects these students to in-demand manufacturing careers. We are thankful to receive additional funding to continue this work in Fayette and Westmoreland County,” said Michel Conklin, BotsIQ Executive Director.
“I have been a volunteer with BotsIQ since the very first year and believe it to be an amazing program,” said WFWIB Executive Director Janet Ward. “It allows students the opportunity to explore career paths with local manufacturing companies in a unique way by disguising it as a battling robot competition. The WFWIB is proud to support this program as it makes such a positive impact on both students and our local workforce area.”
According to the BotsIQ website, there is currently a skills and interest gap in manufacturing which has made it difficult for local companies to find qualified workers.
The site notes that about 40% of the manufacturing workforce will reach retirement age this year, leading to more than 2 million unfilled positions across the U.S. through 2028.
For more information about SWPA BotsIQ, visit www.botsiqpa.org.
