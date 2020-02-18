One of the first flowers of spring to break through winter’s chill is the beautiful daffodil. So it’s only fitting that the American Cancer Society (ACS) has chosen this brightly colored, yellow flower to represent its fight against the dreaded disease.
In Pennsylvania, the ACS estimated 79,890 Pennsylvania residents were diagnosed with cancer last year. That same year, the ACS estimated there would be 1,762,450 newly diagnosed cancer cases and 606,880 cancer deaths in the United States.
All across the United States and Canada, even globally, bunches and pots of daffodils are bought by local businesses, organizations, schools and individual donors. In turn businesses, doctors and lawyers often give them to employees, patients and clients as a way of saying thanks and supporting the efforts of the ACS to combat cancer.
The latest Daffodil Days got underway with the turn of the new year. From now through Feb. 24, daffodil donation orders can be submitted to the area ACS representative. Bunches of 10 yellow daffodils are $10, while pots of three daffodil bulbs, which can be transplanted outdoors later, are $15. Not only will the potted daffodils come back year after year, but they are also deer resistant.
New this year, the campaign is also offering bunches of tulips for $15. Donors may also opt to purchase Gifts of Hope for $25, which ACS volunteers will deliver to patients in hospitals, treatment centers and other local facilities.
Each year, the daffodils are delivered by truck from the state of Washington and held locally. Volunteers start delivering them as soon as they arrive to pre-order points like high schools, churches and businesses, as well as individuals.
This year, the daffodils are scheduled to arrive the week of March 23. Once delivered, the cut bunches can last as long as 2 to 3 weeks, depending on how hot the recipient’s house is according to Spencer.
Those wanting to purchase daffodils or tulips should phone Dillon Spencer at 724-834-5116, ext. 65283 or email dillon.spencer@cancer.org.
“Daffodil days is a very successful campaign,” added Dan Tobin, director of communication for the Greater Pittsburgh Area of the ACS, which cover 43 counties of Western Pennsylvania. “It comes at the end of a harsh winter when people are ready for spring. What better way to move into a new season than with flowers. It’s a win-win for everyone.”
“Cancer touches everyone, either directly or indirectly, and Daffodil Days resonates with everybody through brightly colored flowers,” Tobin continued. “We are so very appreciative of those who participate in our campaign to brighten people’s lives and help fund the ACS.”
