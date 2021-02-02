The following students at St. John the Evangelist Regional Catholic School have been named to the honor roll for the second nine-week grading period of the 2020-21 school year:
Grade 8
Highest honors: Michael Miller
Honors: Sophia Fisher, Ann Kania, Ava Sturdevant, Arianna Torres
Grade 7
Highest honors: Eva Anderson, Nicole Barrera, Claire Kuritz, Sarah Shumar
High honors: Sophia Bator, Giana Furnier, Mackenzy Hayges, Greta Shirk
