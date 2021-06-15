The following students at St. John the Evangelist Regional Catholic School have been named to the honor roll for the fourth nine-week grading period of the 2020-21 school year:
Grade 8
High honors: Autumn Bartos, Ann Kania, Michael Miller.
Grade 7
Highest honors: Nicole Barrera, Sophia Bator, Claire Kuritz, Sarah Shumar
Honors: Mackenzie Hayges, Greta Shirk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.