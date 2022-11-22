The following students at St. John the Evangelist Regional Catholic School have been named to the honor roll for the first nine-week grading period of the 2022-23 school year:
St. John the Evangelist students named to honor roll
Tuesday, November 22, 2022 5:33 AM
Grade 8
Highest honors: Luke Cavanagh, Emmi Dedola, Vivianna Savona, Graham Shirk
High honors: Aaliyah Mosley, Kaleeya Tyler
Honors: Ava Fisher, Gabby Frankenfield, Delany Russell
Grade 7
Highest honors: Chase Goletz
High honors: Mallory Clemmer, Matthew Demaske, Melina Miller
Honors: Alexa Budner, Addison Guerke
