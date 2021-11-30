The following students at St. John the Evangelist Regional Catholic School have been named to the honor roll for the first nine-week grading period of the 2021-22 school year:
Grade 8
Highest honors: Nicole Barrera, Claire Kuritz, Sarah Shumar
High honors: Sophia Bator
Honors: Michaela Ross, Greta Shirk
Grade 7
Highest honors: Luke Cavanagh, Vivianna Savona
High honors: Graham Shirk
Honors: William Davis, Aaliyah Mosley, Kayleeya Tyler
