The following students at St. John the Evangelist Regional Catholic School have been named to the honor roll for the second nine-week grading period of the 2022-23 school year:
St. John the Evangelist students named to honor roll
- MARK HOFMANN
-
-
- 0
Recent Headlines
- Back in business: 120-year-old Point Marion hardware store under new but familiar ownership
- Albert Gallatin Area High School releases honor roll
- Albert Gallatin South Middle School releases honor roll
- White retiring as Greene County prothonotary
- Driver arrested after striking, killing 16-year-old girl in Connellsville Township
- From Mustang to Cowboy: LH grad Edenfield transfers to Big 12's Oklahoma State
- DeUnger nears 1,000 career points in Charleroi's 56-35 win
- Vikings hire Brian Flores as defensive coordinator
- Pittsburgh hosts Louisville following Cummings' 21-point game
- Pittsburgh hosts Colorado after Malkin's 2-goal game
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.