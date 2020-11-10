The St. Vincent College Small Business Development Center (SBDC) is hosting a free Zoom webinar, Surviving the Pandemic, on Thursday, Nov. 12, from noon to 1 p.m.
This webinar is being provided to help existing small businesses and entrepreneurs meet the numerous economic challenges associated with the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Presenter for the webinar is Peter Tulk, senior business consultant with the SBDC. For more than 20 years, he has served as a management consultant with the SBDC. During his tenure, he earned the designation of Certified Business Advisor from the University of Toledo College of Business Administration Graduate Programs. In addition, he was awarded the ASBDC Distinguished Service Award for serving in the United States Gulf Coast in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.
Prior to joining the SBDC, Tulk was self-employed for 24 years, owning and operating several restaurants in the Pittsburgh area. He attended Sir George Williams University, earning a bachelor of science degree in mathematics. Topics to be covered include health and safety of customers and employees, marketing during a pandemic and managing cash flow.
There is no fee for this webinar. To register please contact the St. Vincent College SBDC at 724-537-4572 or by email at sbdc@stvincent.edu.
The St. Vincent College Small Business Development Center is part of a statewide system of university-based economic development organizations, whose mission is to provide high quality education and consulting to entrepreneurs to help them start and grow their businesses in the competitive global economy.
