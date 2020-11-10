The St. Vincent College Office of Admission will host a virtual Major Exploration Day for prospective students and their families on Wednesday, Nov. 11, beginning at 11:30 a.m.
Conducted via Zoom, the event will feature presentations by dean of admission Heather Kabala and the college’s academic deans, breakout sessions with various faculty members and a virtual tour of the St. Vincent College campus. Additionally, representatives from the Office of Admission and Office of Student Life will be available to answer any questions.
Registration is available online at www.stvincent.edu/visit.
For more information, contact the Office of Admission at admission@stvincent.edu or 1-800-782-5549.
