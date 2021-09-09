The 8th Catholic Arts Biennial in the Verostko Center for the Arts at St. Vincent College is running through Oct. 29, with an opening reception planned for Sunday, Sept. 12.
The reception will include a public lecture on contemporary Christian art from the juror for this year’s exhibition, David Brinker, at 1 p.m. at the Fred M. Rogers Center on campus. Brinker is the director of the Museum of Contemporary Religious Art at St. Louis University. Following the lecture, attendees are invited to the Verostko Center for the Arts to view the exhibition.
The opening reception is free and open to the public, and all guests must register at https://hipaa.jotform.com/212266403825149. Off-campus guests not attending the reception but still wishing to view the exhibition must make an appointment prior to in order to visit the Center. Appointments can be made by emailing verostkocenter@stvincent.edu.
The exhibit features the work of 49 contemporary artists, working across media to visualize the stories, beliefs and rituals of Christianity in new and interesting ways. Utilizing modern methods as well as traditional techniques, the artists have created images of Christ, the Virgin Mary, the saints, biblical narratives and the sacraments, as well as work that engages the contemporary world from perspectives of faith.
The work assembled as part of this year’s Biennial encourages reflection surrounding the cosmos, the interconnectivity of human and ecological life, racial injustice and the sanctity of human life, thus offering meaningful insights into what it means to be a Christian living in the second decade of the twenty-first century.
The 2021 Biennial specifically encouraged submissions from women and persons of color in an effort to amplify artists whose work has been overwhelmingly absent from America’s churches and largely omitted from Western art historical surveys, as well as to deepen the collective understanding and appreciation of the diversity of Catholic art being made today.
All visitors to St. Vincent College are required to wear a mask while indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Guests will be required to follow all COVID-19 protocols set forth in the college’s health and safety plan. For the latest information about these protocols, visit https://www.stvincent.edu/resources/covid-19-updates/index.html.
