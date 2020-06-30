The following local students were named to the dean’s list at St. Vincent College for the spring 2020 semester:

Belle Vernon: Jake Amatangelo, Megan Christner, Margarita Hart, Paige Krempasky, MacKenzie Ursiny

Carmichaels: Journie Crutchman, Kaleb Wilson

Connellsville: John Crocetti, James Malone, Anthony Pouliot, Allie Richter, Annie Trader,

Dawson: Emerson Long

Fairchance: Catriona Nelson

Fayette City: Nicolena Girvin

Hopwood: Lauren Wilhelm, Sarah Wozniak

Indian Head: Marissa Anderson, Victoria Culver, William Varesio

Isabella: Harry Hiles

Lemont Furnace: Cody Adams, Kolby Hanan, Emily Rohm

Mather: Aliyah Rhodes

Mount Pleasant: Grant Bartlow, Andrew Gamrat, Luke Geiger, Casey Kalp, Emily Kraisinger, Noah Lynch, Sydney Mizikar, Jessica Pendrick, Allie Shreffler, Gage Smith, Christopher Wagner, John Yester

Perryopolis: Gina Coldren, Erin Shetterly

Scottdale: Gretchan Baker, Anh Le, Michael Moresea, Nathaniel Rizza,

Smithfield: Lauren Diamond, Alexis Mosier, Nathan Sutton

Uniontown: Serena Chapman, Ashley Krause, Sarah Proud

Vanderbilt: Allison Bilohlavek

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.