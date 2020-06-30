The following local students were named to the dean’s list at St. Vincent College for the spring 2020 semester:
Belle Vernon: Jake Amatangelo, Megan Christner, Margarita Hart, Paige Krempasky, MacKenzie Ursiny
Carmichaels: Journie Crutchman, Kaleb Wilson
Connellsville: John Crocetti, James Malone, Anthony Pouliot, Allie Richter, Annie Trader,
Dawson: Emerson Long
Fairchance: Catriona Nelson
Fayette City: Nicolena Girvin
Hopwood: Lauren Wilhelm, Sarah Wozniak
Indian Head: Marissa Anderson, Victoria Culver, William Varesio
Isabella: Harry Hiles
Lemont Furnace: Cody Adams, Kolby Hanan, Emily Rohm
Mather: Aliyah Rhodes
Mount Pleasant: Grant Bartlow, Andrew Gamrat, Luke Geiger, Casey Kalp, Emily Kraisinger, Noah Lynch, Sydney Mizikar, Jessica Pendrick, Allie Shreffler, Gage Smith, Christopher Wagner, John Yester
Perryopolis: Gina Coldren, Erin Shetterly
Scottdale: Gretchan Baker, Anh Le, Michael Moresea, Nathaniel Rizza,
Smithfield: Lauren Diamond, Alexis Mosier, Nathan Sutton
Uniontown: Serena Chapman, Ashley Krause, Sarah Proud
Vanderbilt: Allison Bilohlavek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.