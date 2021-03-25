Stage Right! Professional Theatre Company in Greensburg is presenting the musical comedy “The Pirates of Penzance” at the Science Hall Theatre at Westmoreland County Community College this Friday through Sunday.
The show will be both in-person and live-streamed, ensuring that the experience will be fun for those watching at the theater and in their homes, said production director Tony Marino.
Marino said he is especially excited to direct this show, as performing in the show as an actor 20 years ago was one of his best theater experiences.
“I have a great love for the show that developed when I did it then,” he said.
The Gilbert and Sullivan operetta premiered in New York City in 1879, where it was received well by audiences and critics. In 1880, it debuted in London at the Opera Comique, where is ran for 363 performances.
The operetta tells the story of Frederic who is bound by an apprenticeship to a band of pirates until he reaches his “twenty-first birthday.” As he reaches the age of 21, Frederic falls in love with a woman named Mabel.
With love and his life ahead of him, Frederic learns he was born Feb. 29, a date that occurs every four years. His indenture, he finds, will last another 63 years. He is bound by a sense of duty but wishes for Mabel to wait for him to reach the end of his apprenticeship.
Marino said those involved in the production worked around challenges to perform in-person while streaming the show live at the same time.
“The challenge is trying to create a visual representation of the show that matches what the in-person version of the show is,” he said. “What works in person as far as lights and sound does, does not always work on your live-stream. They’re almost two completely different balances.”
He said the person controlling sound is mixing two complete mixes for the show, one for the in-person sound and one for the video feed. For lighting, he said they had to compromise, making sure that the lights were bright enough for the stage, but not too bright that it would overexpose the scenes on the camera.
Another challenge they overcame was ensuring that the choreography allowed each person on stage to be properly social distanced. Marino said there are scenes where characters are meant to be waltzing, and they placed the actors to look like they are dancing together despite the distance between them.
“We can get them close enough to look like they’re waltzing without touching,” he said.
He said the actors will also be wearing masks and shields during the performances.
The show will be performed Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m.
Around 250 people will be able to see the show in person, with tickets priced at $22 for adults and $12 for students. The in-person tickets are also buy-one-get-one-free, as families and groups that can be seated together are encouraged to come. Tickets to watch the show via live-stream cost $15.
To purchase tickets, call 724-832-7464 or visit stagerightgreensburg.com/shows.
