The Pennsylvania Resources Council is accepting submissions for its Gene Capaldi Lens on Litter Photo Contest, an annual statewide photography contest that rewards amateur photographers who snap striking images of litter across the state.
The contest brings awareness to how litter threatens public health and safety, scenic beauty, property values, the environment and wildlife.
Lens on Litter is open to Pennsylvania amateur photographers only. Entries are judged on six criteria: anti-litter message, originality, photographic technique, quality of photo, originality of title and severity of the litter.
A top prize of $500 will be awarded in each of two categories, adult and student - through grade 12. Four additional prizes will be awarded with second place winners receiving $250 and third place $100 in each group.
Submission deadline is Oct. 31.
The photos must be taken in Pennsylvania by state residents. Entries can be sent to Pennsylvania Resources Council, 1671 North Providence Road, Media, Pa., 19063. Entrants are asked to limit five per person, and the photos must be no smaller than 4x6 and no larger than 8x10.
High resolution digital submissions may be emailed to lensonlitter@prc.org.
All entries must include the entrant’s name, address, email address and telephone number, as well as the photo title, the location of litter site photographed and a description of how the entrant learned of the contest.
For student submissions, age, grade and school name must also be provided.
An online entry form and a list of previous winners can be found at https://prc.org/programs/projects/lens-litter/.
