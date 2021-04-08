The State Museum of Pennsylvania and the Pennsylvania Heritage Foundation are inviting artists and craftspeople to submit applications to exhibit their work in the annual “Art of the State.”
The exhibit will open to the public on-site at the State Museum Sept. 26 and close Jan. 2.
Now in its 54th year, the exhibition boasts a tradition of presenting highly creative art by Pennsylvanians, chosen by a panel of jurors. It is open to Pennsylvania residents who are at least 18 years-old. Artists will compete in five categories: painting, work on paper, sculpture, craft, photography and digital media. Entries must be submitted online. The entry deadline is May 28. Additional information and the link to enter are available at statemuseumpa.org/artofthestate.
More than $4,000 in cash awards will be presented. A first prize of $500 and second prize of $300 will be awarded in each of the five categories. The William D. Davis Memorial Award for Drawing in the amount of $250 and the Art Docents’ Choice Award of $300 will also be presented.
Selection jurors will review and assign a numeric score to all work submitted. Those artists with the highest ratings in each category will be featured in the exhibit.
