Stefano recognizes local hero with Senate citation

Sen. Pat Stefano presented a citation to local hero Daylan McLee of Uniontown on Friday.
McLee is credited with saving the life of Officer Jay Hanley after the officer found himself in a burning police cruiser on Sunday, June 21 outside of McLee’s home.
“It is my honor and pleasure to recognize the heroic actions a man that I am proud to call my constituent: Daylan McLee. His unflinching bravery in the face of the horrible circumstances in front of him should be an example to all of us that helping others in their time of need should be our top concern.”
Senator Stefano then presented the Senate citation of recognition to McLee with his thanks and the thanks of the entire Pennsylvania State Senate.
The citation reads as follows:
”Whereas, the Senate of Pennsylvania is always proud to honor those individuals who display an exceptional commitment to the welfare of their fellow citizens; and
Whereas, Daylan McLee is being hailed as a modern-day hero for his great daring and quick reaction as he saved a police officer from a burning vehicle; and
Whereas, On June 21, 2020, Mr. McLee was at a family Father’s Day celebration when a two-car crash involving a police officer happened outside the home. Hearing the crash, he ran outside and saw the officer was trapped inside his cruiser with a severe leg injury. Mr. McLee and a police captain worked together to free the injured officer from the wreckage moments before the car burst into flames. The officer was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia, and it expected to make a full recovery. A true hero, Mr. McLee’s quick and unflinching response to that life-threatening situation reflects most highly on him and will be long remembered and appreciated.
Now therefore, the Senate of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania pays tribute of Daylan McLee upon his richly deserved recognition; offers best wishes for every future success and happiness;
And directs that a copy of this document, sponsored by Senator Pat Stefano, be transmitted to Daylan McLee.”
